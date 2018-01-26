WATCH: Tallest pieces of Six Flags' new Twisted Cyclone coaster installed

PHOTO: Six Flags Over Georgia

AUSTELL, Ga. — Six Flags over Georgia reached a major milestone this week.

The Atlanta-area theme park installed the tallest pieces of track on the all-new Twisted Cyclone hybrid roller coaster were installed high above the ground.

The new steel blue track is being installed over a wooden frame at the same site of the former Georgia Cyclone.

When complete, the Twisted Cyclone will feature a nearly 100-foot hill, 75-degree initial drop and reach speeds of 50 mph. The coaster will take riders through inversions, "airtime moments" and more.

Six Flags Over Georgia estimates about 15 percent of the steel track has been installed so far. They say construction is on schedule and will likely meet its Memorial Day weekend debut.

