Weird or wonderful? Someone is anonymously painting people's pets

(Photo: Olivia Pelletier, Facebook)

TAMPA, Fla. - So many of us LOVE our pets.

We take countless pictures and spend lots of money taking care of them.

So imagine having someone do a painting of your pet. That's happening for some pet owners in a Tampa neighborhood. Someone is creating paintings of people's pets and leaving it for them anonymously.

Just before Christmas, Michele Frank says she got the best gift anyone could have given her, a hand-painted picture of one of her five dogs.

"They painted a picture of Allie, they thought they did a terrible job, so they didn't put their name on it according to the note," Frank said. "They dropped it and ran and told me I could throw it out which I would never do. I love it."

Then, over the next couple of months several other people also received paintings of their fur babies.

"It appears they've been looking at the dogs on the Pets of Wesley Chapel Facebook page," Frank said.

Just last week, Frank went to her mailbox and found another painting of another one of her dogs. While she admits some people are skeptical, she says everyone who has received a painting considers it a true gift.

"It's somebody who's just trying to do something nice, something sweet," Frank said. "They don't want credit for it and they're making people's days."

Frank said more people are posting pet pictures on that Facebook page in hopes their pet will be next. Whoever is doing is must really love it because they could be charging money for these paintings. The painter has chosen to remain anonymous.

There could be one clue. Late last year Michele held a fundraiser for Allie Cares, Inc. It's a group that helps people get medical care for pets in need. That fundraiser was a 'Paint Your Pet' Event at Pinot's Palette.

After that event, the paintings started showing up.

