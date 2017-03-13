Brothers high on mushrooms fight naked

Timothy and Noah Batz. Police photos

One of the brothers found naked in a south-side Indianapolis apartment complex Sunday told police he had smoked mushrooms, but remembered fighting his brother and other people in the apartment complex before charging at an officer, according to the IndyStar.

Noah Batz, 24, and Timothy Batz, 21, were arrested after police found them walking around naked in the parking lot of Lighthouse Landings apartments in the 6600 block of Heron Neck Drive, where they allegedly fought each other and broke into two vehicles, according to court documents detailing the incident.

Both have been charged with resisting law enforcement, activity related to obscene performance, public nudity, two counts of criminal mischief and two counts of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.

Additionally, Noah Batz faces one count of battery resulting in bodily injury, and Timothy Batz faces one count of possession of marijuana.

Noah Batz, who allegedly assaulted one woman and threatened another during the incident, told officers they had smoked mushrooms and that Timothy Batz had also smoked marijuana, according to court documents.

A witness told police she walked out of her apartment and heard screaming before noticing the pair "completely naked" and on top of each other on the sidewalk, according to court documents.

When they noticed her, she told officers they began yelling and Noah Batz chased her to her car, where he cursed at her and punched her in the forehead, according to court documents.

Another woman, identified as an assistant manager at the apartment complex, told police she saw the brothers grab each other's heads and "passionately begin making out with one another," according to court documents. Moments later, Noah Batz ran toward her, screaming he was going to kill her, she told police.

She got in her car to get away from him, she told police, but he pushed in her side mirror before jumping on top of the complex's maintenance van and began beating on her car.

A bystander eventually helped one of the officers detain Timothy Batz, who the officer said tried to pull at her legs and attempted to pull off his handcuffs while they were being applied, according to court documents. Noah Batz was immobilized with a stun gun after he approached another officer with his fist balled, shouting.

After the arrests, officers went to secure Timothy Batz's apartment and found the door open, with clothing, broken glass, broken dishes and blood on several of the walls, according to court documents. They also found a green, leafy substance that appeared to be marijuana in the bedroom.

Both are expected to appear for a pretrial conference May 8, according to online court records.

Indy Star