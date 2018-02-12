Doctors pull worms out of woman's eye

NEW YORK - An Oregon woman who had worms coming out of her eye is being called the first known human case of a parasitic infection spread by flies.

Fourteen tiny worms were removed from the left eye of the 26-year-old woman in August 2016. Scientists reported the case Monday. The woman was diagnosed with Thelazia gulosa, a type of eye worm seen in the northern United States and southern Canada - but usually only in cattle.

The woman had been horseback riding in Gold Beach, Oregon, in a cattle farming area. After a week of eye irritation, she pulled a worm from her eye. Over two weeks, doctors removed 13 more. She recovered.



The report was published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene.

