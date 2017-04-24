Fake GoFundMe account gets woman arrested

Victoria Morrison was arrested and charged for producing a fraudulent GoFundMe account. (Photo: Courtesy: Carson City Police Department)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KXTV) -- A Carson City woman has been arrested for creating a fraudulent GoFundMe account.

According to a press release from the Carson City Sheriff's Department, deputies were alerted of a possible "fraudulent" claim of a dead child. The alerting party was concerned that the child was, in fact, alive and possibly in danger at a South Carson Street Motel.

Upon arrival at the motel, officers met Victoria Morrison, 31, who said a child died of Leukemia on April 8, and that she was collecting donations via the crowd sourcing website GoFundMe.com. When more deputies arrived, the 10-year-old child was located and found to be healthy and "in good spirits."

Deputies placed Morrison under arrest and charged her with obtaining money under false pretenses and filing false statements. Current estimates of donations received is still being calculated, but estimates suggest at least $2,000.

GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne released the following statement about the fraudulent campaign:

First, it’s important to remember that misuse is extremely rare on our platform. Campaigns with misuse make up less than one tenth of one percent of all campaigns. With that said, there are unfortunate and rare instances where people create campaigns with the intention to take advantage of others’ generosity. In the small handful of cases where misuse occurs, GoFundMe takes action to resolve the issue. In this case, the user has been banned and GoFundMe will honor refunds for donors.

