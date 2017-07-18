Goat on the lam after crashing through glass doors

A goat breaks through a glass door.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – Surveillance cameras inside Kryptane Systems caught an usual break-in on camera.

Greg Cappeart works in the office in Louisville.

“A herd of goats, five or six of them, walk up,” he said. “They were minding their own business.”

Except for one.

“You see the biggest goat, the last one h e must have caught his reflection in the window – and decided he was angry at his reflection or something,” Cappeart said with a laugh.

It takes about 20 minutes of ramming into the office door before the glass shatters, scaring off the goat and his friends.

But not for long.

“He left and then he came back and decided to break the other side, too. I don’t know why. That was just to be mean, I guess.”

Cappeart said he is not entirely sure where the goats came from. The office is located on South Pierce Avenue, and is far from any rural area.

“They would have had to travel a little ways,” he said. “I’m not sure where they’re at, but they must have put on a half mile.”

Despite the initial scare and their call to 911, Cappeart says he’s glad his day wasn’t spent filing police reports.

Instead, it was just one rather strange call to the insurance company.

“What do you do about goats? What do you do about goats, you know, what is the policy on having goats come and trash your front door?”

