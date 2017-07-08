How giving an officer a cookie nearly cost a kid his job

KATY, TEXAS - You wouldn’t think a kind gesture by a young cookie company employee would touch off a social media firestorm but that’s exactly what happened this week in Katy.

Tami Kurtz Randolph posted on Facebook about her son’s bizarre experience at the Great American Cookies in Katy Mills Mall. It all started when he offered to pay for an off-duty police officer’s cookie with his own money.

“The next family walked up and said "are you going to buy mine too?" My son replied with "I'm sorry I bought his because he is wearing a badge,” Randolph posted. “Then this customer started verbally attacking him, calling my son a racist, & threatened to beat him up. His wife threatened to go back there and slap him. The middle-aged man sat down his little daughter and tried to come behind the counter to attack him. Thankfully his coworker defused the situation. The man then said "I will get you fired.”

Kurtz said her son was called in for a meeting the next day.

“He was told the upper managers want him fired. Thankfully his manager refused and said you are an excellent worker and and everyone agreed that you did nothing wrong (The day before this situation he was offered a $2 an hour raise and management),” Randolph wrote.

But after working his shift, Randolph said her son was called back into the office and told he was being suspended for a week.

“Since when does buying a police officer a cookie give anyone else a reason to attack someone?” Randolph posted. “And when did a Corporation want to FIRE someone for being KIND, taking what a customer said or did, regardless of how hateful they are.”

Kurtz’s post touched a nerve and by Thursday afternoon, it had been shared nearly 4,000 times and had more than 2,000 comments. Here are a few examples:

"

"Not very "American" of the cookie company!"

"Wow so sad!! Kudos to your son, hopefully he gets offered a job where he is appreciated."

The Great American Cookie Company responded Thursday with its own Facebook post.

“On behalf of Great American Cookies Katy Mills, we owe the employee an apology. It was never an issue that he purchased a brownie for a police officer, but rather the events that unfolded with another customer in line at the time. However, after further review, we realize that the employee was in fact in the right and we continue to reach out to him and his mom to issue an apology. The corrective action and suspension was reversed immediately and we hope to connect with him today.”

https://www.facebook.com/GACKatyMills/posts/328464934257820

© 2017 KHOU-TV