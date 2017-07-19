Mystery meat rains down on S. Florida home

Deerfield Beach, Florida (Photo: WXIA)

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL - A South Florida family was awakened early Saturday by a loud noise of something landing on the roof of their home.

Miami TV station WPLG said Travis Adair looked on the roof of his Deerfield Beach home and found three packages of frozen Italian sausage, along with two more packages in his yard. The packages were marked "Williams Land Service," an Alabama-based company.

The family was completely baffled as to how the sausage ended up on their roof. They speculated that the packages may have fallen from a plane.

According to WPLG, when the Adair family called the Alabama firm, the company could not give them any sort of idea as to where the packages had come from or what they were related to. The Adairs sent the company photos of the packages, but so far, they have not received a response.



