Pool float going viral because it looks like something else

The Aquariua Pasadena Pool Float looks like a sanitary napkin. (Photo: JillianDavid13)

An unfortunately designed pool float is sweeping the Internet.

It's called the Aquaria Pasadena Pool Float, and it sells for $80. but it's its resemblance to another product that is fueling its popularity.

Focus group. This could have been avoided with 1 focus group (of women). pic.twitter.com/C76lv5ji33 — Jillian David (@JillianDavid13) July 3, 2017



Naturally, this spawned strong reaction on social media:

If you don't want to lose this on the pool deck, just pull off the adhesive strip on the back and attach it to your chair!

— Becky McG. (@bmmcgar) July 3, 2017

Won't it soak up half the pool water? 😃 — appalledvoter (@appalledvoter) July 3, 2017

So it's apparently a thing at big box stores… pic.twitter.com/nT6LWCY4GR — admford (@admford) July 3, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV