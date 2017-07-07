WMAZ
Close

Pool float going viral because it looks like something else

10News Staff , WTSP 4:27 PM. EDT July 07, 2017

An unfortunately designed pool float is sweeping the Internet.

It's called the Aquaria Pasadena Pool Float, and it sells for $80. but it's its resemblance to another product that is fueling its popularity.

Naturally, this spawned strong reaction on social media:

If you don't want to lose this on the pool deck, just pull off the adhesive strip on the back and attach it to your chair!

— Becky McG. (@bmmcgar) July 3, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories