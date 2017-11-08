Video: Robbery suspects give doughnuts to customers

HOUSTON -- Houston Crime Stoppers and investigators with the Houston Police Department hope someone can help them track down three men involved in a robbery at a Shipley Do-Nut shop.
The suspects are accused of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
According to HPD, it was Monday, Oct. 16 when the men entered the Shipley’s at 6602 North Shepherd.
One of the suspects with a handgun immediately jumped the counter and demanded the money from the cash registers. A second man also jumped the counter while a third man took the customers' cell phones.
During the robbery, the man who collected cell phones offered customers doughnuts while the other two suspects were robbing the employees.
