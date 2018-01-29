Viral video shows rat bathing itself like a human

Just when we thought we'd seen it all!

A video of a rat standing on its two back legs lathering his furry body with soap is making its rounds across social media.

Check out the insane video below:

Social media exploded when the video surfaced over the weekend.

They say kim kardashian broke the internet again the other day but I really think the rat taking a bath did #GoodMorning — Carlos (@SterbenBlack) January 29, 2018

Am I the only one who thinks that video of the rat taking a bath is completely repulsive??? 🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢 — Olivia (@olivia_huth) January 29, 2018

Y’all I have watched that damn rat give itself a bath about 10 times in the last hour I cannot get over it — bw (@baileywolfe) January 29, 2018

It's unclear where the video was taken.

