Would-be burglar accidentally knocks out accomplice with a brick

SHANGHAI (CBSNewYork) – File this one under “ouch.”

Surveillance video shot in Shanghai captures an apparent break-in attempt gone very, very wrong.

In the video, released by the Shanghai Jing'an Police Department, you can see two suspects approach a business, carrying what appear to be bricks.

One hurls it at the business, presumably trying to smash his way in.

The other winds up and throws – only to hit his accomplice in the back of the head, knocking him out cold.

The video then shows the man trying to drag his unconscious partner away.

