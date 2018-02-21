Would-be burglar accidentally knocks out accomplice with a brick

SHANGHAI (CBSNewYork) – File this one under “ouch.”
Surveillance video shot in Shanghai captures an apparent break-in attempt gone very, very wrong.
In the video, released by the Shanghai Jing'an Police Department, you can see two suspects approach a business, carrying what appear to be bricks.
One hurls it at the business, presumably trying to smash his way in.
The other winds up and throws – only to hit his accomplice in the back of the head, knocking him out cold.
The video then shows the man trying to drag his unconscious partner away.
