Wells Fargo customers charged twice for automatic payments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Wells Fargo is on damage control after another embarrassment.

On Wednesday, customers across the country were double charged on automatic payments made online through bill pay.

“I fault them for this and everything else they’ve done in the last 10 years. Yeah, it’s a problem,” Tim Reilly explained.

Reilly said he was on his Wells Fargo banking app when he noticed, “In bill pay it was double or triple charging the bills I had aligned for yesterday.”

Credit cards, PayPal, and his cable bill were all overcharged. He and his wife were out several hundred dollars.

“It was enough to put our account into negative and cause an overdraft. I had my mortgage going through. I had two car payments going through. So yeah, I was panicking,” Reilly said.

Immediately, Reilly called Wells Fargo and after 20 minutes on hold, a rep told him there was some sort of glitch.

Reilly logged onto Twitter and saw he was just one of many bankers nationwide who’d had the misfortune of falling victim to this error.

Bankers voiced their outrage, slamming the company for overcharging them. But the majority were angrier about how it was handled.

One woman tweeted she’d been on hold for more than an hour. Others joked they’d had enough time to choreograph a line dance to hold music.

Late Wednesday night, the company finally tweeted it was working to resolve the issue. In a statement, the bank told CNBC “The online bill pay situation was caused by an internal processing error.”

Reilly and others said that’s simply unacceptable.

“If they really truly cared about their customers they would let us know,” Reilly said.

Wells Fargo said any fees or charges incurred as a result of this error will be handled.

© 2018 WCNC.COM