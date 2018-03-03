West Georgia Technical College bus crashes in Virginia, 13 hurt

A bus from West Georgia Technical College overturned Friday morning along Interstate 81 in Pulaski County, Va., injuring 13 people.
The crash happened shortly before 8:15 a.m., according to the Virginia State Police.
The bus was northbound on the interstate when the bus drifted into an adjacent lane, side-swiping a tractor-trailer before running off of the road and overturning.
The bus driver, 59-year-old Willie F. Walker of Carrollton was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana. Fatigue may have also been a factor. He was booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail.
© 2018 WXIA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs