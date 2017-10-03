What to know about Atlanta's vote to decriminalize marijuana

Thinkstock (Photo: designer491, This content is subject to copyright.)

ATLANTA - The Atlanta City Council voted to decriminalize marijuana in a unanimous decision on Monday. This is what to know about the vote and how it impacts weed-related arrests moving forward.

HERE IS WHAT'S NEXT

After the 15-0 vote from the City Council, the proposed ordinance goes to Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed to either sign or veto the legislation. If he signs it, the ordinance will become city law. He has eight days to make the decision.

After the vote, Reed indicated that he was interested in signing the legislation. In a tweet, he thanked council members for their "leadership on marijuana reform."

Thank you to @KwanzaHall & @KeishaBottoms for your leadership on marijuana reform. I look forward to reviewing & signing this legislation. — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) October 2, 2017

WEED IS NOT LEGAL IN ATLANTA

A vote to decriminalize is not a vote for legalization. Marijuana is still very illegal in the city of Atlanta. The decriminalization vote proposed a change to the way people are prosecuted after being found in possession marijuana within the city limits of Atlanta.

It does not change the way DUI's are prosecuted.

WHAT THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE CHANGES

It takes imprisonment off the books for people caught with less than an ounce of the illegal drug. The ordinance would also reduce any potential fine to a maximum of $75.

Punishment would essentially become a citation, similar to a traffic ticket.

Under current law, possession of marijuana within the city of Atlanta is punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and imprisonment for a period of up to six months.

