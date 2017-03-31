What was burning under the I-85 overpass?

ATLANTA -- While the cause of the fire that led to the collapse of a section of the Interstate 85 overpass in Atlanta on Thursday remains unknown, officials said they do know what was actually burning.

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry said that construction materials had been stored in the area under the bridge where the fire started for years.

Specifically, he said, high-density plastic conduit, which was non-combustible, was stored under the bridge. The conduit is used in the traffic management cabling, "fiber optic and wire network," McMurry said of the construction product that is commonly used "for all types of purposes."

McMurry identified the specific conduit as HDPE.

"It is a high-density plastic pipe," he said.

According to Ceresana, an international marketing and consultancy company for the industrial sector, HDPE is used for packaging materials, bottles, household goods and construction products. Several plastics companies list "flammable" as one of the "disadvantages" of using HDPE.

