What you can expect to pay for tickets to the Falcons' final game at the Georgia Dome

Jan 14, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view of the goal post and dome prior to the NFC Divisional playoff between the Atlanta Falcons and the Seattle Seahawks at Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

The final football game at the Georgia Dome isn't officially sold out, but it will be sooner than later.

The Atlanta Falcons will host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday, and the winner will go to Super Bowl LI.

While there are no first-sale tickets that can be found on TicketMaster, the team's official ticket seller, the team told 11Alive on Sunday night that it was not yet officially sold out, but it would be in a matter of time.

Resale tickets begin at $150 on the team's official ticket exchange. Tickets for the conference title game begin at $300 and up on Stubhub, but most tickets are well above that. Tickets on VividSeats begin at $280.

Continue to check 11alive.com/RoadtoHouston for updates on tickets and the NFC Championship.

