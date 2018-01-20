Wife vanishes after trip to Graceland; husband claims she's dead

Bobby Snider (Photo: Custom)

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A couple's trip to Graceland ended in a mystery.

An Ohio man said his wife died in the Bluff City, but the problem is, no one can find her body.

It’s a puzzling story, and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing woman's husband.

It is not even clear if Philip Snider's wife, Roberta, who went by the name Bobby, ever made it to Memphis.

"Memphis police and the Ohio police have been here and calling here," said Kadesha Sanders.

Sanders works as a clerk at the Days Inn across the street from Graceland where police are trying to figure out what happened to a 69-year-old woman from Hartville, Ohio.

"At this point in time we are considering her to be a missing person," said Hartville Police Department Chief Lawrence Dordea.

Bobby was reportedly on a trip with her husband heading to Graceland. Philip said his wife was in poor health.

Phillip said the couple left their Ohio home Jan. 4, stopped at a motel in Sparta, Kentucky, and ended up in Memphis at the Days Inn.

"He checked in at 11 something in the morning," Sanders said.

A statement from Days Inn shows Snider paid a total of $97.29 for the room for one night. Days Inn employees said he used his wife's credit card.

The statement shows he checked out at 3:30 a.m. the next day.

"He was constantly asking about which car wash was near and if there are some open," Sanders said.

Investigators said Phillip told them his wife died just as he was arriving in Memphis. He said he flagged down a nearby ambulance who took her away. The next day, Snider said he drove home.

Nobody has any record of the ambulance transporting the body or any Jane Doe's left at Memphis hospitals.

Bobby Snider seems to have vanished.

"We've spent multiple hours on this trying to determine where she is," Chief Dordea said.

Memphis Police Department is working with Ohio police, who said Bobby’s family filed a missing person's report in Ohio.

MPD said a report has not been filed in Memphis.

WMC Action News 5 also checked with the motel in Kentucky where the couple reportedly stayed. They said they did not know what we were talking about.

What happened to Bobby Snider remains a mystery.

