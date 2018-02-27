Suspect in deadly shooting captured on Facebook Live arrested

Douglas Cleveland Colson, photo via Union County Sheriff's Office.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. -- A man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Wingate that was captured on Facebook Live turned himself in Tuesday, police said.

According to Wingate Police, 65-year-old Douglas Cleveland Colson was wanted in connection with the homicide death of 55-year-old Prentis Robinson.

On Monday afternoon, Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a death investigation on Jerome Street in Wingate. The shooting prompted a lockdown on Wingate University because it took place near the campus.

Deputies say Robinson was on Facebook Live when he was shot and killed in the area.

Neighbors tell NBC Charlotte's Rachel Brown that Robinson often used social media to publicize neighborhood disputes. Some worry that's what got him killed.

"I feel bad for the family," said Haylo Brown, a local resident.

"I don't know where he is and that just worries me in general because I don't know if he's going to want to shoot anybody else or what the motive was," said Wingate University student Jessica Shamblin.

Wingate University was on lockdown until 1 p.m. Law enforcement remained on campus and the school resumed normal operations for the rest of the night.

