Witness: Truck driver texting before crash that killed 13

A witness to a deadly Texas wreck involving a church minibus says the driver of a pickup truck that crossed the center line repeatedly apologized and acknowledged he had been texting while driving.

Jody Kuchler told The Associated Press on Friday that he was driving behind the truck and had seen it being driven erratically prior to the collision on a rural two-lane road about 75 miles west (120 km) of San Antonio.

Kuchler says he spoke with the driver as he was pinned in his truck Wednesday moments after the collision with the bus carrying senior adults with First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

Kuchler says he told the driver, "Son, do you know what you just did?" He says the driver responded by repeatedly apologizing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the driver as 20-year-old Jack Dillon Young.

Audio of Kulcher's call into the Real County Sheriff's Office describes the moments just before the crash.

"He's all over the road. Somebody needs to stop this guy," said Kulcher. “I’m following this guy. He's all over the road. Somebody needs to stop this guy. I already called Uvalde. I’m headed toward Concan right now.”

He described a white Dodge truck driving recklessly. He also said he thought the driver was going around 80 miles an hour.

A woman in the passenger seat of the car was shooting video showing the truck swerving in and out of its lane. Below is a clip of the 14-minute-long video acquired by KHOU sister station KENS 5.

