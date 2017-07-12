Woman covers $405 Denny's bill for 25 California firefighters

Woman covers bill for 25 firefighters battling (July 12, 2017) (Photo: Courtesy of the City of Colton Fire Dept.)

An anonymous woman covered meals for two dozen firefighters after they knocked down a 70-acre wildfire in Southern California.

After the crew of 25 finished fighting the La Cadena Fire in La Loma Hills, they were sent to Denny's for dinner.

"While eating, an anonymous woman told the Denny's staff that she wanted to buy all of the firefighter's meals," the Colton Fire Department said of the gesture on Facebook.

The bill for all of the meals, plus tip, came to a total of $405. The woman also paid $100 to get all of the crews dessert.

The firefighters serve on 13 different departments, including San Bernardino County Fire, Cal Fire, Redlands, Colton, Loma Linda, Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, San Manuel, Montclair, Apple Valley, Chino Valley and Upland.

"On behalf of all of the firefighters that worked on the La Cadena Fire," the department said, "we thank you for your generous show of support."

