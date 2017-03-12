Woman finds boy who left $5, heartbreaking apology note

After her story went viral, a Lakewood woman said she has found "Jake."

Christina Reitz said he left a note on her door last week saying that he and his sister had stolen one of her wind chimes.

Jake explained in the note that the chime, which had butterflies on it, reminded his sister of their mother who died.

Jake left $5 and wrote, “I’m sorry. This is the only money I have. Please do not be mad.”

Reitz took to Facebook to try to find him. She posted on a local group page asking if anyone knew who Jake was. She wanted to give him back his money. She also wanted to offer Jake his own wind chime similar to the one they took, so they can each have a reminder of their mom.

"It's not right that he stole, or his sister stole," Reitz said. "I'm not sure which one it is, but he did try to make things right and I do forgive him. I'm not going to hold a grudge for a wind chime that was a dollar."

Reitz said she can relate to what Jake and his sister are going through.

“I lost my mom when I was five and my dad just almost six years ago. It’s just hard at any age. People grieve in different ways,” she said.

On Thursday, Jake's aunt posted in the Facebook group revealing that she knew him.

Reitz said she has been in contact with the family who wishes to remain anonymous right now.

"They are grieving and everything is overwhelming for them right now."

She said that they plan to meet in person soon.

