Woman found dead in abandoned Subway identified as GSU student

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- Investigators have identified a woman whose remains were found in an abandoned Subway in the food court at Gwinnett Place Mall.

The woman's body was found in a back room on the morning of December 21 by a maintenance worker. There were no obvious signs of trauma to her body, but police said they considered it a suspicious death.

Investigators released a sketch of the woman and were able to determine who the woman was through tips and the help of the Gwinnett County Medical Examiner's Office.



According to Gwinnett County Police, the woman was identified as 19-year-old Silling A. Man of Lawrenceville, Ga.

Silling, who had been a student at Georgia State University, was reported as missing on Oct. 8 by a family member. Shortly after that, she had returned home and the missing person case was closed.

The family said that Silling ran away again shortly after that. No other missing person case was filed, police said, but the family had no contact with her after Oct. 10. She did pick up a check from an employer at Perimeter Mall on Nov. 20, according to police.

It's believed that Silling died about two weeks before her body was found. The death has not been ruled a homicide, but it is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on Silling's whereabouts from mid-October through mid-December is asked to call police at 770-513-5300.

