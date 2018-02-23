Woman goes to hospital for headache, doctors find bullet in skull

ATLANTA -- Authorities are searching for a man suspected of shooting his 41-year-old girlfriend without her knowing it.

According to the FBI, the woman went to Atlanta Medical Center on June 26, 2017 complaining of head pains. Police said doctors at the hospital found a bullet lodged in her skull.

The woman told police that she didn't recall being shot.

Investigators determined she'd been shot during an altercation with Jerrontae Cain about two months earlier outside her house on Godfrey Drive.

Authorities are now searching for Cain on charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

© 2018 WXIA-TV