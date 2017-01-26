Reality star's mom possibly kidnapped, home ransacked

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The mother of an Atlanta reality TV star is missing and her daughter is pleading for help.

Chavante Mack, who has appeared on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, told police she came to the home around 8:00 Wednesday evening to find the house ransacked and her mother missing.

Capt. Stephen Fore said when officers arrived to the home on Maplewood Drive in Decatur, they found the back door was forced open and all of 54-year-old Kimberly Moore's personal belongings still there.

PHOTO | Woman kidnapped, home ransacked

"Her vehicle was still located outside the home," Capt. Fore said. Police also said Moore's wallet and I.D. were left inside the home. Foul play is suspected.

Interviews are being conducted with neighbors and family members. A K9 unit was called in to canvass the area, but was unsuccessful in tracking a scent. Moore is described as a fair skinned black woman, 5'5" tall and 160-170 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call DeKalb Police.

Mack, also known as Che' Mack told 11Alive "We would like everybody to pray for us and keep faith in us and make sure she returns home safely."

"We just need her to come home," Mack said.

She described her mother as independent and strong and said she didn't deserve this. Mack also posted this picture of her mom on Instagram and asked her followers to help.

Please let's pray for me I love you mom lets get you back home safe 🙏🏼 A photo posted by Che' MILF Mack (@mackmilf) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:26am PST

