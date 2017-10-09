Woman accused of leaving toddler in hot car while visiting inmate

Deputies said Rachael Etienne left the child in the vehicle for more than 20 minutes without the engine running. (Photo: WKMG)

ORLANDO - A 21-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she left her 3-year-old child alone in a vehicle outside the Orange County Jail, deputies said.

Deputies said Rachael Etienne left the child in the vehicle for more than 20 minutes without the engine running before a corrections officer who was making rounds on the property around 12:10 p.m. found the 3-year-old.

Authorities said the temperature at the time was 91 degrees with a heat index of 110 degrees.

The officer was able to get the child, who was sweating profusely, out of the vehicle without injury, authorities said.

Authorities said Etienne was arrested and charged with neglect of a child. The Department of Children and Families placed the child in the care of another family member, authorities said.

Etienne bonded out of jail Sunday night.

No other details were available.

