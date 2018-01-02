Driver hits pedestrian, continues driving with him on hood of car

Neighbors say the intersection near 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road is so dangerous that locals call it "dead man's corner." (Photo: Nicole Zymek/12 News)

Phoenix police are investigating after they say a woman hit a man who was crossing the street, and then continued to drive, with the man still in the hood of her car.

Police have not identified the woman because she was not booked.

Police say the 65-year-old woman hit Ramon Corrales, 35, near the intersection of 7th Avenue and Buckeye Road around 9 p.m. Friday night.

With his body still on the hood of her car, police say the woman then drove to her apartment a block away, never calling 911.

When officers arrived, they found her unpacking groceries, with Corrales’ body just feet away.

He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Lupe Alaffa has lived in a house on the corner for 40 years. He says accidents are so common -- especially involving pedestrians -- that neighbors call the area ”dead man’s corner.”

He says the intersection is full of people constantly crossing both sides of 7th Avenue.

He finds the school down the street especially concerning.

“I’ve seen children try to cross that crosswalk, and they’re just stuck in the middle because people don’t want to stop,” Alaffa said.

He wants to see flashing lights go up at the crosswalks.

Phoenix police said they are not investigating whether the woman was impaired.

They have not identified the woman because she hasn’t been arrested or booked into jail yet.

Phoenix police say they are recommending charges, but it will be up to the county attorney to decide whether or not to officially charge her.

