Your Christmas recycling could make you a target for thieves

Boxes can advertise new items for thieves to target, police say. (Photo: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

KUSA - As many of us begin cleaning up from the Christmas holiday, a local police department is warning homeowners to be careful what they recycle.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted a warning to people on Wednesday about recycling boxes for big-ticket items street-side.

Large boxes with pictures of what you just got for Christmas on them can make you an easy target for potential burglary.

"You may have been fortunate enough to get those big Christmas gifts this year. You can help reduce your chances of being burglarized by breaking down or cutting up the boxes so that they are not advertising billboards when you put them out for recycling," the department posted.

So, if you got a television, an expensive electronic, or some other big-ticket item in a large box, try not to make your home an easy target, and do your best to conceal it when you're putting out the recycling.

