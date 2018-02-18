‘Your father is a hero' | Locust Grove Chief on fallen officer's legacy

McDONOUGH, Ga. – The Locust Grove Chief of Police gave an emotional speech remembering his fallen officer.

Chief Jesse Patton thanked and extended sympathy the family of Chase Maddox, especially his wife and sons. Patton said Maddox never missed an opportunity to tell people how much he loved his wife.

“Your father is a hero,” Chief Patton said to Maddox’s two young sons. “He loved you more than you’ll ever know.”

Patton highlighted how Maddox was the first officer in his department hired straight from the police academy. He joined Locust Grove on June 17, 2013 at the age of 12. Patton said he came highly recommended by so many.

“We believe his outstanding character and his spirit and his enthusiasm would make him a great fit for our department,” Chief Patton said. “He was 21 years of age and full of life.”

Patton said you could feel Maddox’s excitement the moment he entered a room. That was just the kind of person her was.

“He loved being an officer and dedicating himself to the profession.”

The 26-year-old Locust Grove Police officer died after being shot three times as he assisted deputies in serving a warrant on Feb. 9. Two Henry County Sheriff's deputies were wounded, and the suspect, Tierre Guthrie, was killed.

Maddox was a five-year veteran of the Locust Grove police department after serving in the National Guard. He and his wife had a young child and another on the way at the time of his death. His wife gave birth to a healthy baby boy on Feb. 13, just days after his passing.

You can watch the full service below:

RELATED |

© 2018 WXIA-TV