Your guide to concerts and events surrounding the college football championship game

ATLANTA -- It's happening It's really happening. The Georgia Bulldogs will play for the college football national championship in Atlanta.

But before the big game, there are plenty of other events to keep you entertained.

AT&T Playoff List Live!

The AT&T Playoff List Live! will bring three days of music to downtown Atlanta during championship week, leading up to the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 8.

The series, which will feature national recording artists, daily ESPN broadcasts, fireworks and sponsor giveaways, will run from Saturday, Jan. 6 to Monday, Jan. 8. The concerts will be held in Centennial Olympic Park.

Saturday, Jan. 6 (gates open at 4 p.m.)

Jason Derulo and Charlie Puth, along with special guest Lizzo will perform.

Sunday, Jan. 7 (gates open at 4 p.m.)

The Chainsmokers will headline Sunday, with additional performances by Bebe Rexha and Spencer Ludwig.

Monday, Jan. 8 (gates open at noon)

Darius Rucker will headline the pregame event from the Capital One Quicksilver® Music Stage, along with opening act Brett Young.

Halftime concert by Kendrick Lamar

ESPN has announced that seven-time Grammy-award winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will be performing in Centennial Olympic Park on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

The concert is a free and non-ticketed event inside the park. Lamar’s performance will be integrated into halftime of ESPN’s broadcast of the National Championship Game.

Playoff Fan Central | Friday, Saturday, Sunday at Georgia World Congress Center Hall A

Playoff Fan Central is a 300,000 square-foot interactive experience that gives thousands of fans the opportunity to be a part of the College Football Playoff National Championship. The three-day, family-friendly event includes games, clinics, pep rallies, band performances, special guest appearances, autograph signings and exhibits celebrating college football and its history.

Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. Doors open at 10 a.m. and the event will run through 6 p.m. each day. Kids under 12 can enter for free with a ticketed event. Click here to purchase tickets.

Championship Tailgate Plaza | Saturday, Sunday, Monday at International Plaza

Championship Tailgate Plaza is the gathering place for fans who want to experience extreme tailgating at the College Football Playoff National Championship. With three days of outdoor activities, fans will have the opportunity to zip line, participate in free-fall stunt jumps and more.

Media Day | Saturday, Jan. 6 at Philips Arena

9 a.m. - 10 a.m. - Georgia

10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. - Alabama

Media Day features one-hour sessions with the teams and coaching staffs participating in the College Football Playoff National Championship. More than 1,000 credentialed media members will be present in addition to live sets from ESPN, conference networks and more. Media Day is free and open to the public!

Fans in attendance will be provided with a small radio to listen in on some of the top players in the nation as they are interviewed by the media.

Upon exiting Philips Arena, each attendee will receive a complimentary ticket to Playoff Fan Central.

Taste of the Championship | Sunday, Jan. 7 at the Georgia Aquarium

Sample gourmet food and beverages from Atlanta’s most notable restaurants and breweries while celebrating teachers from across the United States. Proceeds from the event support the College Football Playoff Foundation and its Extra Yard for Teachers platform. General admission tickets are $250; VIP tickets are $350. Click here for more.

Extra Yard 5K | Sunday 7 a.m. at Downtown Atlanta

The Extra Yard 5K is the official road race of the College Football Playoff. The event includes live entertainment, activities with race sponsors and a post-race awards ceremony. All proceeds benefit Extra Yard for Teachers, the College Football Playoff Foundation’s primary platform that elevates the teaching profession by inspiring and empowering quality teachers.

The race, scheduled for Sunday, January 7, 2018, at 8 a.m., starts and finishes within the Championship Campus footprint in downtown Atlanta and will be hosted in partnership with Atlanta Track Club. Click here to register

