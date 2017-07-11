Your morning cup of coffee could help you live longer

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstock)

Starting your morning with a cup of java could be a key part of a healthy diet, that could help you live longer!

Researchers at the University of Southern California found drinking just one cup of coffee a day reduced the risk of early death by 12-percent; drinking two or three cups cut that risk even more, up 18-percent. The study also found decaf drinkers had the same benefits, suggesting caffeine does not play a role in this increased longevity.

The study defined one up as 8 ounces of coffee, though it didn't take into account cream, sugar or other additives.

Previous studies have shown coffee reduces the risk of cancer, diabetes, liver disease, diabetes and other chronic illnesses.



