Your YouTube post went viral? Nope! It's a scam

GREENSBORO, NC --- It used to be " viral" was a bad word. It meant you needed some chicken noodle soup...

and some tissues.

Now it's a good thing! When we post something we all want is to go viral. And because you want it, schemers are using it against you. In fact, a schemer tried to get a member of the 2 Wants To Know team. Listen to photojournalist Kelly O'Brien's experience.

"I got this Facebook message, this one came from my college friend Abbey and it said a post of mine on YouTube had like a million views. Dude, I'm stoked."

Then Kelly got all these other notifications. And curiosity got the best of her. What went viral? NOTHING. But a scam was about to spread.

Computer expert Kent Meeker of Tech Scout says the schemers make it look like your post is going viral so you'll click on the link. "Malware is someone trying to remotely access your machine to gather information from you."

When you click it, it prompts you to log onto Facebook and that's when they steal your profile. It's called data gathering.

When Kelly clicked on the link, a page came up: "Cannot Load Web browser : Malware Detected" . Her computer anti-malware software caught it.

But that's usually NOT the case. "I started immediately getting calls," says Meeker, "people were asking "Hey I'm getting this stuff on fFcebook and its saying I have all these views for a YouTube video that I didn't put up and should I click on it?

If you get all these notifications of your post going viral, post something to your wall and let your friends know not to click! And change your Facebook password immediately! If you wait too long and you could be locked out of your Facebook page and have to start a new one.

And THIS is your reminder, to do the updates on your phone and computer. Often, the latest updates keep the latest virus from making its way to you.

