"Buff Ref" shows off during National title game

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Lottery pitch: Less to winners, more to HOPE
-
Macon County student arrested for sexual assault
-
911 call turns into hoax hostage situation
-
Boys survive after Lake Juliette boat rescue
-
Bill could change BIbb election procedures
-
Dozens with low heat after weekend weather
-
Parent on lake juliette rescue
-
Monroe Fatal
More Stories
-
Woman killed in east Macon head-on collisionJan 10, 2017, 1:09 a.m.
-
East Dublin woman offers reward to find duck killersJan 10, 2017, 10:24 a.m.
-
Materials arrive for Rigby's water parkJan 10, 2017, 11:13 a.m.