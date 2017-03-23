2 Veterans High School student-athletes sign to play in college

KATHLEEN - Two student athletes from Veterans High School in Kathleen signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college Thursday.

First, volleyball player Ashley Hudson signed with Reinhardt University in north Georgia. The outside hitter had 500 kills, 226 aces and 282 digs during her time as a Warhawk. She was also named first team all-area and was the region 1-5A player of the year.

Second, football player Jaylen Lowder signed with Fort Valley State. Lowder, a tight end and linebacker, was a captain for the Warhawks this past season. He was a three-year starter and never missed a practice in four years.

Congratulations to both athletes and good luck in college!

