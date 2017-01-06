WMAZ
3 rookies, Ryan, highlight revamped AP All-Pro Team

Barry Wilner , WMAZ 2:47 PM. EST January 06, 2017

Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.
 
One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.
 
For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.
 
Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin was the other rookie. Other newcomers included Arizona running back David Johnson (flex); Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (DB); and New England's Matthew Slater (special teamer).
 
One other unanimous pick was Baltimore placekicker Justin Tucker.
 
Full AP All-Pro Team: 
 
FIRST TEAM
 
OFFENSE
 
QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
 
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys 
 
Flex: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals 
 
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs 
 
WR: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers 
 
WR: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons 
 
LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys 
 
RT: Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans 
 
LG: Kelechi Osmele, Oakland Raiders
 
RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys 
 
C: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
 
DEFENSE
 
DE: Kahlil Mack, Oakland Raiders
 
DE: Vic Beasley, Jr., Atlanta Falcons
 
DT: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
 
DT: Damon Harrison, New York Giants
 
LB: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
 
LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
 
LB: Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys  
 
CB: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos 
 
CB: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs 
 
S: Landon Collins, New York Giants 
 
S: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs 
 
DB: Chris Harris, Jr., Denver Broncos 
 
SPECIAL TEAMS 
 
K: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens 
 
P: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams 
 
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings 
 
PR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs 
 
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots 
 
SECOND TEAM 
 
OFFENSE 
 
QB: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
 
RB: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals 
 
Flex: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers 
 
TE: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers 
 
WR: Odell Beckham, New York Giants 
 
WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
 
LT: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
 
RT: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs
 
RT: Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots
 
LG: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
 
RG: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
 
C: Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons   
 
DEFENSE 
 
DE: Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans 
 
DE: Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins 
 
DE: Olivier Vernon, New York Giants 
 
DE: Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles 
 
DT: Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins 
 
DT: Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals 
 
DT: Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
 
LB: Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills 
 
LB: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
 
LB: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
 
LB: C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens 
 
LB: Zach Brown, Buffalo Bills
 
LB: Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens 
 
LB: Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles Rams 
 
LB: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots 
 
LB: Whitney Mercilus, Houston Texans 
 
LB: Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
 
CB: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants 
 
CB: Casey Heyward, San Diego Chargers 
 
CB: Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots 
 
S: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers 
 
S: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots 
 
DB: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants 
 
SPECIAL TEAMS 
 
P: Marquette King, Oakland Raiders 
 
KR: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
 

