3 rookies, Ryan, highlight revamped AP All-Pro Team

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 27: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons runs off the field after beating the Carolina Panthers at the Georgia Dome on December 27, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) (Photo: Getty Images)

Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.

One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.

Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin was the other rookie. Other newcomers included Arizona running back David Johnson (flex); Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (DB); and New England's Matthew Slater (special teamer).

One other unanimous pick was Baltimore placekicker Justin Tucker.

Full AP All-Pro Team:

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Flex: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

WR: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers

WR: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons

LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

RT: Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans

LG: Kelechi Osmele, Oakland Raiders

RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

C: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys

DEFENSE

DE: Kahlil Mack, Oakland Raiders

DE: Vic Beasley, Jr., Atlanta Falcons

DT: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

DT: Damon Harrison, New York Giants

LB: Von Miller, Denver Broncos

LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks

LB: Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys

CB: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos

CB: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

S: Landon Collins, New York Giants

S: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs

DB: Chris Harris, Jr., Denver Broncos

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

P: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams

KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings

PR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB: Tom Brady, New England Patriots

RB: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Flex: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers

TE: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers

WR: Odell Beckham, New York Giants

WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LT: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers

RT: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs

RT: Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots

LG: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens

RG: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers

C: Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons

DEFENSE

DE: Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans

DE: Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins

DE: Olivier Vernon, New York Giants

DE: Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

DT: Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins

DT: Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals

DT: Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB: Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills

LB: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers

LB: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB: C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens

LB: Zach Brown, Buffalo Bills

LB: Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens

LB: Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles Rams

LB: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots

LB: Whitney Mercilus, Houston Texans

LB: Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans

CB: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants

CB: Casey Heyward, San Diego Chargers

CB: Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots

S: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers

S: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots

DB: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants

SPECIAL TEAMS

P: Marquette King, Oakland Raiders

KR: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.