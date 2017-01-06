3 rookies, Ryan, highlight revamped AP All-Pro Team

Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.
One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.
For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.
Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin was the other rookie. Other newcomers included Arizona running back David Johnson (flex); Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (DB); and New England's Matthew Slater (special teamer).
One other unanimous pick was Baltimore placekicker Justin Tucker.
Full AP All-Pro Team:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
RB: Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys
Flex: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
Tight End: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
WR: Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers
WR: Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons
LT: Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys
RT: Jack Conklin, Tennessee Titans
LG: Kelechi Osmele, Oakland Raiders
RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
C: Travis Frederick, Dallas Cowboys
DEFENSE
DE: Kahlil Mack, Oakland Raiders
DE: Vic Beasley, Jr., Atlanta Falcons
DT: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
DT: Damon Harrison, New York Giants
LB: Von Miller, Denver Broncos
LB: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks
LB: Sean Lee, Dallas Cowboys
CB: Aqib Talib, Denver Broncos
CB: Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
S: Landon Collins, New York Giants
S: Eric Berry, Kansas City Chiefs
DB: Chris Harris, Jr., Denver Broncos
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens
P: Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson, Minnesota Vikings
PR: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs
Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England Patriots
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB: Tom Brady, New England Patriots
RB: David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
Flex: Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers
TE: Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers
WR: Odell Beckham, New York Giants
WR: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LT: David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers
RT: Mitchell Schwartz, Kansas City Chiefs
RT: Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots
LG: Marshal Yanda, Baltimore Ravens
RG: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh Steelers
C: Alex Mack, Atlanta Falcons
DEFENSE
DE: Jadeveon Clowney, Houston Texans
DE: Cameron Wake, Miami Dolphins
DE: Olivier Vernon, New York Giants
DE: Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
DT: Ndamukong Suh, Miami Dolphins
DT: Calais Campbell, Arizona Cardinals
DT: Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB: Lorenzo Alexander, Buffalo Bills
LB: Luke Kuechly, Carolina Panthers
LB: Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB: C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens
LB: Zach Brown, Buffalo Bills
LB: Zachary Orr, Baltimore Ravens
LB: Alec Ogletree, Los Angeles Rams
LB: Dont'a Hightower, New England Patriots
LB: Whitney Mercilus, Houston Texans
LB: Benardrick McKinney, Houston Texans
CB: Janoris Jenkins, New York Giants
CB: Casey Heyward, San Diego Chargers
CB: Malcolm Butler, New England Patriots
S: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Green Bay Packers
S: Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
DB: Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, New York Giants
SPECIAL TEAMS
P: Marquette King, Oakland Raiders
KR: Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
