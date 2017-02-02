Aaron Gordon headlines the field for All-Star dunk contest

Aaron Gordon of the Orlando Magic celebrates after a dunk in the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest during NBA All-Star Weekend 2016 at Air Canada Centre on February 13, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

Aaron Gordon has unfinished business in the All-Star dunk contest.

The skywalking Orlando Magic forward is one of the four selections for this year's contest, to be held on Feb. 18 in New Orleans on All-Star Saturday night.

DeAndre Jordan of the Los Angeles Clippers, Glenn Robinson III of Indiana and Derrick Jones Jr. of Phoenix will also be in the dunk contest.

The field for All-Star Saturday's 3-point contest was also released Thursday. Defending champion Klay Thompson of Golden State will face 2013 champion Kyrie Irving of Cleveland, Toronto's Kyle Lowry, Charlotte's Kemba Walker, Houston's Eric Gordon, Dallas' Wesley Matthews, Portland's CJ McCollum and Nick Young of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Golden State's Stephen Curry, who won the 3-point contest in 2015 and was runner-up to Thompson last year, is not competing in the event this year. Thompson will try to become the event's first back-to-back winner since Jason Kapono in 2007 and 2008.

