Aaron Hernandez evidence to be preserved; victim's family asks Patriots to pay them

A Bristol County Superior Court judge ordered the Department of Corrections to preserve all evidence in the death of Aaron Hernandez on Friday afternoon.

Hernandez's fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, had filed an order Wednesday on behalf of the daughter she had with Hernandez. It asked that prison officials be barred from altering or destroying any potential evidence, including Hernandez's writings, video and audio recordings and medical records.

"The preservation of evidence regarding the circumstances of Aaron Hernandez's death is crucial to a full, complete, and transparent investigation," lawyer George Leontire wrote in court papers.

Judge Thomas McGuire ruled in her favor, saying it was only fair the Hernandez family, government and public know exactly how he died.

.Hernandez, a former Patriots tight end, was serving a life sentence for Lloyd's murder when he was found hanged in his cell Wednesday. His death was ruled a suicide.

Also on Friday, the mother of Odin Lloyd, the man former NFL player Aaron Hernandez was convicted of killing, is asking the New England Patriots to pay $6 million to Hernandez's estate so it can be made available to Lloyd's family.

Ursula Ward's lawyer, Doug Sheff, said at a press conference Friday that Hernandez was ruled legally responsible for Lloyd's death in a wrongful death suit brought on by the family. Sheff said he has issued "a friendly challenge" to the Patriots and the NFL Players Association to voluntarily give Ward whatever money Hernandez might still be owed.

Sheff said he thinks the team might have owed Hernandez up to $6 million. The suit seeks to recover that plus proceeds from the eventual sale of Hernandez's $1.3 million home, a Hummer and any other assets.

Ward said they are moving forward with the lawsuit because it can help the family financially and that she wants to set up a scholarship in Lloyd's name.

Asked if he believed Hernandez had any money actually left after years of litigation, Sheff replied: "Good question. We wonder that ourselves."

All first-degree murder convictions in Massachusetts trigger an automatic appeal. Hernandez's appeal was still in its early stages and hadn't yet been heard when he hanged himself.

Ward told reporters that she forgave Hernandez for killing her son even as she feels a "tremendous loss."

