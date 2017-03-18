After quiet start, March Madness gets big upset

Mar 19, 2014; Spokane, WA, USA; General view of the mid court logo during practice before the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

It was a stunner that busted a ton of brackets.

Villanova, the defending national champion and the top overall seed, was upended by eighth-seeded Wisconsin 65-62.

Fellow No. 1 seed Gonzaga, helped by a blown call that the NCAA acknowledged was wrong but led to a technical foul on a furious Chris Collins of Northwestern, barely survived a charge from the underdog Wildcats.

Eleventh-seeded Xavier routed Florida State 91-66, and Florida did the same in dispatching of Virginia 65-39. Second-seeded Arizona and fourth-seeded Butler each won by nine, and West Virginia opened the day with a 12-point win over Notre Dame.

Purdue and Iowa State capped the day's action with a thriller. The Boilermakers nearly blew a 19-point lead, but held on for an 80-76 victory.

No. 1 seeds North Carolina and Kansas look for Sweet Sixteen bids on Sunday, as will Duke, Louisville, Kentucky and UCLA.

