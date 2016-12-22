All-USA, GHSA All-State teams announced

Georgia High School Athletics Logo (Photo: GHSA)

Many high school football players around central Georgia had reason to celebrate today as USA Today released their All-USA rosters and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution sent out their All-State teams.

Houston Co. QB Jake Fromm made both rosters. Fromm was named 2nd team All-USA, along with the AAAAAA Offensive Player of the Year and First team All-State.

Two of Fromm's future Georgia teammates, RB D'Andre Swift (St. Joseph's Prep, Philadelphia) and DB Richard LeCounte III (Liberty Co., Hinesville, Ga.) were named first team All-USA. Vidalia LB Nate McBride and P Pressley Harvin III (Sumter High School, Sumter, S.C.), a Georgia Tech commit, also were named First Team All-USA.

Joining Fromm on the All-USA Second Team are his future Bulldog teammate OL Isaiah Wilson (Poly Prep Country Day, Brooklyn, N.Y.) and Lee Co. DL Aubrey Solomon.

Solomon was also named the AAAAAA defensive player of the year. State Champion Valdosta's Alan Rodemaker was named the AAAAAA Coach of the year.

Central Georgia players on the AAAAAA All-State team are:

QB- Jake Fromm, Houston Co.

WR- Amari Colbert, Houston Co.

OL- Caleb Kelly, Northside

ATH- Tobias Oliver, Northside

DL- Aubrey Solomon, Lee Co.

DB- Tae Daley, Northside

AAAAAA Honorable Mentions: DL Derick Newton, Coffee; LB Akileis Leroy, Lee Co.; QB Max Hughes, Coffee; RB Demetrius Davis, Coffee; WR Eli Watson, Houston Co.

In class AAAAA, 2 players were named to the All-State Team. They are:

WR- Nick Singleton, Jones Co.

and

OL- Tez Raybon, Warner Robins

AAAAA Honorable Mentions: QB Bradley Hunnicutt, Jones Co.

4 players were named to the AAAA All-State team. They are:

RB- Zach Harvey, Mary Persons

OL- Caleb Etheridge, Mary Persons

DL- Malik Clark, Baldwin

DL- Malik Herring, Mary Persons

AAAA Honorable Mentions: DL Travon Walker, Upson-Lee; DL Shundekus Smith, West Laurens; LB/DE Tre Howard, Mary Persons; OL Clark Daniel, Upson-Lee; RB Darius Bradford, West Laurens

Crisp Co. LB Markaviest Bryant was named the AAA Defensive Player of the Year. Players on the AAA All-State Team are:

WR- Kearis Jackson, Peach Co.

LB- Jaquez Jackson, Peach Co.

LB- Markaviest Bryant, Crisp Co.

AAA Honorable Mentions: LB Ahdarrious Gee, Crisp Co.; LB Quay Walker, Crisp Co.; QB Antonio Gilbert, Peach Co.

Four players were named to the AA All-State team. They are:

OL- Samuel Collins, Vidalia

DL- B.J. Sharpe, Southwest

LB- Nathan McBride, Vidalia

P- Lane Adams, Toombs Co.

AA Honorable Mentions: ATH Ramon Pittman, Dublin; DB Willie Taylor III, Bleckley Co.; DB Dyquan Bloodsaw, Washington Co.; LB Randy Green, Southwest; LB/DB Austin Hogg, Washington Co.; OL Theron Cooper, Dodge Co.; RB Keshawn Morgan, Toombs Co.; RB Lakia Henry, Vidalia

3 players made the A-Private All-State team. They are:

RB- Ahmad Barron, Tattnall Square Academy

OL- Thomas McBride, FPD

DL- Tobe Umerah, Stratford

A-Private Honorable Mentions: DL Christian Rogers, Tattnall Square Academy; OL Coleman Rumney, Tattnall Square Academy

Central Georgia's only football state champion, Macon Co., came from class A-Public. QB K'hari Lane was named the A-Public Offensive Player of the Year and head coach Dexter Copeland was named the A-Public Coach of the Year. Players on the A-Public All-State Team are:

QB- K'hari Lane, Macon Co.

RB- Lyn-J Dixon, Taylor Co.

RB- Ja'mon Height, Twiggs Co.

WR- Trey Brown, Macon Co.

OL- Christian Meadows, Macon Co.

ATH- Jared Daniels, Macon Co.

A-Public Honorable Mentions: LB Kentarius Felton, Macon Co.; QB Gunnar Watson, Taylor Co.

From all of us here at 13WMAZ, congrats to all of the award winners on the gridiron this year!

