Anthony Rendon, bullpen lead Nationals over Braves 10-5

WASHINGTON (AP) - Anthony Rendon reached base four times, the Washington bullpen allowed two runs over 5 2/3 innings, and the Nationals beat the Atlanta Braves 10-5 on Sunday.

Rendon scored twice and drove in a pair as the Nationals salvaged a split of the four-game series with the Braves to enter the All-Star break with a 9 ½-game lead over Atlanta in the National League East.

Washington starter Joe Ross left the game with an apparent injury with one out in the fourth.

Reliever Matt Grace (1-0) allowed two runs, one earned, over 2 2/3 innings. Joe Blanton, Enny Romero and Matt Albers each threw a scoreless inning.

With Washington leading by one, Rendon provided an insurance run in the seventh. He walked, stole second and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Tyler Flowers, and scored on a Matt Wieters' sacrifice fly.

The Nationals pulled away with three runs in the eighth.

