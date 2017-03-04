Arkansas strengthens NCAA case with 85-67 win over Georgia

uga (Photo: uga)

The win is the sixth in the last seven games for the Razorbacks (23-8, 12-6 Southeastern Conference), who are seeking their second NCAA Tournament appearance in the last two seasons and have now won 12 conference games for only the second time in 22 seasons.

Manuale Watkins added 12 points for Arkansas, which trailed by as many as seven points early before pulling away in the second half.

J.J. Frazier led the Bulldogs (18-13, 9-9) with 24 points, hitting all 13 of his free throws, while Derek Ogbeide added 12 in the loss.

