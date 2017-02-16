Athlete of the Week Feb. 16.: Jada Clowers

MACON - Every Thursday the 13WMAZ team shines the spotlight on a central Georgia student-athlete who is showing excellence on and off the field of play. Our Athlete of the Week this week is Jada Clowers of Central High School.

Clowers has spent the past week reliving the biggest basket of her high school career.

"I was just so excited," Clowers said. "The ball was supposed to be inbounded to Jada (Jackson), and she was supposed to shoot the three, so in my brain I was just focusing, like if she misses this shot, I'm putting it in there because I don't want to let my team down. She shot it, it bounced off the backboard, landed in my hands and I just put it in there."

Clowers is one of the leaders of the Central Lady Chargers, helping them to win their first ever region championship in the school's history, all with an easy going attitude.

"I just love the game," Clowers said. "I just say, keep your head up and keep a positive attitude because when you stay high, better things start to happen."

The junior forward/center averages 13 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks a game, but the post player realizes it's the numbers in the classroom that matter most.

"Since I love basketball, it keeps me positive in the classroom to help me keep my grades up because it's something that I want to do," Clowers said.

Her coach, Sheila Toombs says the growth in Jada has become increasingly notable and says with her potential the sky is the limit.

"(The) confidence factor has been really awesome," Toombs said. "I think even the last maybe five games, she's really come into her own, seeing what she can do. She's changing the game."

And that's why we are honoring Jada Clowers as our Athlete of the Week.

Clowers and her teammates hit the court Friday night at six when Liberty Co. comes to town.

