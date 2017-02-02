Athlete of the Week Feb. 2: Ny'Asia Howard

MCRAE, GA. - Every Thursday, WMAZ turns the spotlight on a central Georgia student-athlete who is shining on the field and in the classroom. This week, meet Ny'Asia Howard, our Athlete of the Week.

Howard is the spark plug for the Telfair County Lady Trojans basketball team. Although she is just a junior Howard still leads her teammates on and off the court.

"I show by example," Howard said. "I just tell them to keep their head up and play ball. I try to motivate them."

The speedy guard motivates them by averaging more than 15 points a game. Adding her energy on defense along the way seems to be her favorite way to lead.

"I just like blocking shots and playing with my teammates," Howard said.

Outside of the gym, Howard has helped drive the softball team to three straight Elite Eight appearances, has won a state championship in the long jump and is now she is helping lead the basketball squad is 20-2 record this season, which includes an undefeated 15-0 record in region play.

"She listens and keeps her head in the game," Lady Trojans head coach Shalonda Troupe said. "When she's tired she keeps playing. She's not one to give up. She'll put that much effort forward and you'll never know she is.

Howard carries a 3.6 GPA in the classroom and is a fan favorite with Trojan nation.

"Her teachers and former coaches are always giving her praises and say that she is a joy to work with," Troupe said.

Through all of this, Howard remains humble and is always prepared.

"I just stay in shape," Howard said. "(I) go out every summer (and) play AAU and softball. (I) come to the gym and dribble and run up and down the road and just play ball."

She's playing ball to earn another state title and help her teammates.

The Lady Trojans wrap up the regular season with a game against Clinch County on Friday.

