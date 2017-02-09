Athlete of the Week Feb. 9: Darius Dunn

MACON - Every Thursday, 13WMAZ turns its spotlight on a central Georgia student-athlete who has shown excellence on and off of their field of play. This week, Darius Dunn from Northeast High School in Macon is our Athlete of the Week.

Dunn is a sophomore on the Northeast Raiders boys basketball team. He is not a man of many words, but his actions speak volumes as a leader at times vocally and other times by example.

"I show it (leadership) and I speak to them," Dunn said. "I've got to get them focused and tell them to keep their heads in the game."

"Not only is he a tremendous player, he's a wonderful student-athlete," Raiders head coach Kevin Grooms said. "Right now he is maintaining a 3.3 GPA, he has tons of schools trying to get out to (see) him and recruit him. Also, he was freshman of the year last year for Georgia. So, Darius is doing his thing and he's going to continue to do great things at Northeast High School."

Darius is doing incredible things, including averaging 20 points a game, increasing his point total from last season by at least seven points. The second-year guard remains humble and his attitude toward the game is selfless.

"I like offense because I can move around and get my teammates involved," Dunn said. "I like defense because I can set an example so we can keep the momentum going."

Darius' motor doesn't stop when he steps off the court. His eyes are set on a goal bigger than a basket.

"He said, 'Coach, I want to go to college,'" Grooms said. "And I said, 'Well, you know, if you want to go to college, you know what you've got to do first.' He said, 'What?' I said, 'You've got to make good grades.' So we understand that. He's already doing the grade thing and now he's increased in points."

"I want to get a scholarship to college and keep showing that anybody can do it," Dunn said.

As long as Dunn stays on the same path, the sky is the limit for our Athlete of the Week.

Unfortunately for Dunn, the Northeast Raiders ended their season earlier this week with an opening round loss in their region tournament. But, Coach Grooms says they are excited about next season already.

