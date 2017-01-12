Athlete of the Week Jan. 12: Marquise Jackson

MACON - It's that time of the week where we here at 13WMAZ turn our lights on a central Georgia athlete for rising to top in athletics and academics. This week's athlete of the week is Windsor Academy senior Marquise Jackson.

"He's a coach's nightmare if you're on the other end of him," Windsor head coach Michael Johnson said. "His ability get his teammates not only open, but to give them the ball, to get them in the flow of the offense….and just to overall be able to control the game at any given time."

That's the type of player you want as your point guard, Jackson is the floor general for the Windsor Academy Knights, and is always thinking pass first and shoot later.

"I like to see my teammates get hype and score then I sit there and get a shot, I mean I'm a team player first," Jackson said.

Jackson is averaging five assists per game, but he is also a scoring threat as well, dropping 15 points per contest, and has scored over 1,000 points in just 3 years!

But he isn't just assisting the Knights on the court, he's also one of the playmakers on the football field as a wide receiver.

"Going for the passes, the down field long balls help me fight through contact," Jackson said. "They also help me get physical on the basketball court and also to get rebounds a lot, you have to be tough in the paint."

That athleticism definitely translates onto the court. At only 5'10 he can still get to the rim and dunk it.

"Sometimes I forget that I can dunk sometimes but then once I get up there, I'm like dang I surprise myself sometimes," Jackson said.

Jackson also takes pride in his academics and hopes to pass down the knowledge he's learned to his younger teammates.

"It's about your legacy what are you leaving behind," Johnson said. "You can have a great reputation when you leave and say hey I wasn't only a basketball player, but I also was a student, and I was a student first. And I think that is kind of what he is striving for to make sure he gets that done so that the younger guys that are coming up can look at him and go hey this is what I need to do to get to the next level"

"This school has taught me a lot and I want other kids to learn what I have been taught here," Jackson said. "I like teaching people the right way, and not the wrong way so they don't make the same mistakes that I did."

Spoken like a true point guard, helping his teammates make the difficult shots on and off the court.

Jackson hopes to play basketball at the next level, possibly at Columbus State College, and study mechanical engineering.

