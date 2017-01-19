Athlete of the Week Jan. 19: Nick Nelson

GRAY - Jones County Athletic Director Barry Veal says Nick Nelson is the best wrestler the Greyhounds have right now. The senior is set to make a legitimate run at an individual state championship in a few weeks. And he brings the same determination and focus from the mat to the classroom. That's why Nelson is our Athlete of the Week.
Nelson is used to seeing his hard work pay off, on the mat and in the classroom. He's very regimented in his daily routine.
"I've been working hard this year, putting in a lot of work in the practice room, so hopefully it will pay off," Nelson said. "It takes a lot of discipline, whether or it's weight management or something like that. I'll wake up and if I'm close on weight I'll wake up early and go run before school and watch what I eat and maybe get a protein bar for breakfast, cut down on all the carbs and the sugary foods to maintain my weight and watch what I eat throughout the school day and go to practice, practice until 6:30, 7:00 at night go home and go run another three miles, get a shower, do homework and go get in bed.
