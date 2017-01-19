Athlete of the Week Jan. 19: Nick Nelson

GRAY - Jones County Athletic Director Barry Veal says Nick Nelson is the best wrestler the Greyhounds have right now. The senior is set to make a legitimate run at an individual state championship in a few weeks. And he brings the same determination and focus from the mat to the classroom. That's why Nelson is our Athlete of the Week.

Nelson is used to seeing his hard work pay off, on the mat and in the classroom. He's very regimented in his daily routine.

"I've been working hard this year, putting in a lot of work in the practice room, so hopefully it will pay off," Nelson said. "It takes a lot of discipline, whether or it's weight management or something like that. I'll wake up and if I'm close on weight I'll wake up early and go run before school and watch what I eat and maybe get a protein bar for breakfast, cut down on all the carbs and the sugary foods to maintain my weight and watch what I eat throughout the school day and go to practice, practice until 6:30, 7:00 at night go home and go run another three miles, get a shower, do homework and go get in bed.

The formula's worked.

This fall Nelson got an early acceptance letter from the University of Georgia after stacking up a perfect 4.0 GPA in the classroom.

"I got the email when I was in the stand deer hunting and I just had to sit there, I had to control my excitement and not be too loud," Nelson said.

Nelson is used to controlling his emotions. He calls it a key to his success in wrestling.

"Wrestling is a very technical sport," Nelson said. "It's not all muscle, it takes a lot of thought process with it too. I think what gives me an edge is being able to think while I'm in the match, slow it down, and focus on what I'm doing, rather than going out there and just going crazy."

He might let himself go crazy if he earns a state championship title this year.

It's a realistic goal.

"Area is going to be my first real test," Nelson said. "There is a guy in my weight class who placed second (in the state) at 132 last year so hopefully I'll see him at the area competition and how I do against him will really show me how I'll be able to do at the state competition."

Regardless of the outcome at state, Nelson knows his academic goals will take him away from the twists and turns of his favorite past time.

"I won't be able to pursue a varsity team in college, but Georgia does have a club team for wresting, so I'm going to try and pursue the club team and maybe some other form of the sport," Nelson said. "I thought about getting into ref school to just to stay in the sport somehow because it's been such a major factor in my life."

With the senior's skill, work ethic and determination, it's a good bet he will never leave wrestling behind as he aims toward the future.

Nelson said he wants to earn a degree in business or political science and then possibly go to law school. He is the nephew of Chap Nelson. The Nelson family puts on the chainsaw carving event, "Chaptacular."

