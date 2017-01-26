Athlete of the Week Jan. 26: Carrington Kee

KATHLEEN - For one student-athlete at Veterans High in Kathleen, winning is something she embodies both on and off the court. Because of that, Carrington Kee is our Athlete of the Week.

They say experience is the best teacher and Veterans high senior guard Carrington Kee is quite the vet.

Nicki Miranda: "She's my only guard that is returning, from a runner up state championship team," Lady Warhawks head coach Nicki Miranda said. "She brings that experience to the court. There's not a whole lot of things she hasn't seen at the high school level so that is helpful for her. She kind of has that calm and poise when pressure is coming."

She started developing that poise when she joined the varsity squad at the end of her freshman year, taking in everything her older teammates taught her.

"I actually loved it a lot because I'm an only child," Kee said. "I've never had an older sibling so they treated me like a little sister. Plus, I looked up to the way they played and how they handled themselves in the classroom and on the court. They taught me a lot, not just with basketball, but with life in general."

She applies those life lessons in the classroom as she carries a 3.8 GPA and prioritizes the books before the buckets.

"It's very important to me," Kee said. "If I don't have my grades I'm not going to have a good game or good practice or anything because it's always on my mind first."

Kee has always been a competitor on the court, but thrives even more when she is challenged in the classroom. That's why she took AP Statistics this year.

"I wasn't even familiar with it, I just signed up for a challenging class to help me in the future," Kee said.

And her future looks bright. Colleges from Florida, Tennessee and Texas have started contacting Kee to play basketball at the next level.

"She's a good ball handler," Miranda said. "Because of her size she can see over defenses, play point guard, handle the ball, (and) break presses. But then (Kee is also) able to score from the off-guard spot, whether it's going to the basket or hitting the outside shot."

"I know I want to get out of state, but my mom and my dad they want me to stay in-state," Kee said. "I want to stay down south, just close to home, somewhere close I can be to home."

No matter where she ends up, Kee will score big in the gym but even bigger in the classroom.

Kee said she loves math and science and plans on studying chemistry in college.

(© 2017 WMAZ)