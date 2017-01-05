Athlete of the Week Jan. 5, 2017: Abby Rouse

MACON - Tattnall Square Academy is starting off their 2016-2017 season well with an 8-5 record. One of the Trojans, Abby Rouse, is performing well on and off the field and she is our Athlete of the Week.

Abby Rouse is a senior center for the Tattnall basketball team and she's been running the floor since she was five years old. Rouse says what she most loves about the game is the adrenaline rush as well as being a teacher on the court to her younger teammates.

"(I am teaching younger players) to be a team player and just look, like when they get the ball to look at others that are open not necessarily think about themselves, but more of the team as a whole" Rouse said.

Tattnall head coach Todd Whetsel says Rouse helps his team stay balanced on the court.

"Abby brings a lot of energy, she likes to have fun and she brings a contagious type of energy to the team," Whetsel said. "She's also very competitive as well so she brings a good balance to the mix."

Rouse has proven to be a dominant defender while in the blue and gold, averaging a double-double while serving up at least four to five blocks per game, helping the Lady Trojans to compete night after night. But the senior has one weapon you can't learn from a coach.

"I'm 6'5" and not many people we play against have that asset to them," Rouse said.

"Being 6'5" she can change the game on both ends of the floor so teams have to account for her in their game planning'" Whetsel said. "She's a tremendous asset. I've never had a player 6'5" before so we're going to enjoy her while we can and (we're going to) miss her next year."

In the classroom Abby excels as well. She has already committed to playing basketball at Valdosta State next year and is excited about continuing her career with education and basketball at the next level.

"I think I'm going to be able to transition nicely," Rouse said. "I really like the coach, she's awesome at VSU and I'm really looking forward to her and the team as a whole."

But not before she makes a run for a region and state title to end her senior season.

