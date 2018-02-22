Athlete of the Week: Kylan Hill

(Photo: Perez, Jonathan)

We are in the round of Sweet 16 in the GHSA basketball playoffs and the intensity is picking up, but Central's Kylan Hill always bring a high level of energy.

"He works hard for us, he gets after it on the floor," Central boys basketball coach Andre Taylor said."He gives his all, and he goes to exhaustion on the floor."

Kylan doesn't get drained easily because he's trained and worked on his skills, when he's already tired.

"I wake up at five but I get here at 6 just trying to get better at ball handling, shooting, conditioning." senior guard Kylan Hill said.

And all those early mornings in the gym have paid off.

"He is a guard that can play his back to the basket, he's got great post moves. He can attack the basket, and he can shoot the ball." Taylor said.

It's his versatility on offense that helped the Chargers win the region championship and advance to the second round of the playoffs.

"He had to play a lesser role last year because of the seniors but this year he stepped up and took the reigns as a leader. He has done a great job for us on the floor, and here around the school as well." Taylor said.

And while Kylan has a strong game down low, he's also doing work with the books posting a 3.0 GPA

"Grades come first because without grades, you can't be on the court." Hill said.

It's the mindset he's learned from his high school coaches.

"We try to emphasize that to them. You are here to get and education. Ball comes second, and he is one that has been showing that and like I said I am proud of him and what he is doing in the classroom as well" Taylor said.

And Coach Taylor says his work ethic on the court and in the classroom makes him such a positive role model for all of his peers.

"The kids can see they understand it they see that you can do both, you can balance both," Taylor said. "You can be that great student in the class and a great player on the floor as well."

