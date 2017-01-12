Athlete of the Week: Marquise Jackson

The Windsor Academy boys basketball team sits at 11-1 on the year and a lot that success is attributed to one of their point guards, Marquise Jackson.

"He’s a nightmare to other coaches on the other side. Just his vision, his ability to not only get his teammates open but to give them the ball and overall just control the game," Head coach Michael Johnson said.

That’s the type of player you want as your point guard. Marquise is the floor general for the Windsor Academy Knights, and is always thinking pass first and shoot later.

“I like to see my teammates get hype and score than I sit there and get a shot, I mean I’m a team player first," Marquise said.

Marquise is averaging 5 assists per game, but he is also a scoring threat as well,dropping 15 points per contest and has scored over 1,000 points in just 3 years.

But he isn’t just assisting the knights on the court, he’s also one of the play-makers on the football field as a wide receiver.

“Going for the passes, the down field long balls help me fight through contact, and they also help me get physical on the basketball court and also to get rebounds a lot. You have to be tough in the paint," Marquise said.

That athleticism definitely translates onto the court. At only 5’10 he can still get to the rim and dunk it.

“Sometimes I forget that I can dunk sometimes but then once I get up there, I’m like dang, I surprise myself sometimes," Marquise said

He also takes pride in his academics and hopes to pass down the knowledge he’s learned to his younger teammates.

“It’s about your legacy what are you leaving behind. You can have a great reputation when you leave and say hey I wasn’t only a basketball player, but I also was a student, and I was a student first. And I think that is kind of what he is striving for to make sure he gets that done so that the younger guys that are coming up can look at him and go hey this is what I need to do to get to the next level," Johnson said.

“This school has taught me a lot and I want other kids to learn what I have been taught here. I like teaching people the right way, and not the wrong way so they don’t make the same mistakes that I did," Marquise said.

Spoken like a true point guard, helping his teammates make the difficult shots on and off the court.

Marquise hopes to play basketball at the next level possibly at Columbus state and wants to study mechanical engineering.

